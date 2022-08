EMPLOYMENT (20-08-2022)

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR WITH TYPING SPEED 50-60 IN HINDI/ENGLISH

MIN. QUALIFICATION GRADUATION/ STENOGRAPHER

HALL NO. 115, B-1, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU.

PH: 01912478081

EMAIL: ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALESMEN/SALES EXECUTIVES FOR PACKAGED DRINKING WATER/MINERAL WATER. EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 1 YEAR IN MARKETING OF PACKAGED DRINKING WATER/MINERAL WATER

CANDIDATE CAN APPLY FROM JAMMU, CITY, TALAB TILLO BOHRI, JEWEL, GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, BUS STAND, CANAL ROAD ETC.

CONTACT NO. 7006009860

REQUIRE

MALE / FEMALE COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR LEADING NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANY

(DEALING IN SHARE MARKET). SEND US YOUR CV ALONG WITH LATEST PHOTO

SALARY: 10000 + INCENTIVES

EXPERIENCE: 1-3YRS

ADDRESS: RELIGARE BROKING LTD. SECTOR 1, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU (NEAR PNB)

FOR WALK-IN

CONTACT : 9906339912 / 9906251856

STAFF REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE

TELE CALLER (FEMALE)

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR AND MUST BE GRADUATE.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

GREATER KAILASH JAMMU NEAR AMANDEEP HOSPITAL

PIN 180011 PHONE NO:

9086085859, 9622146439

JOB JOB JOB

REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM

IN JAMMU MALE – 5, FEMALE – 5

DOOR TO DOOR & RETAIL MARKETING

EXPERIENCED : PERSONS REQUIRED

SALARY : 15000 + INCENTIVES

FRESHER ALSO APPLY

CALL NOW : 9906155071

ADDRESS : 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED 2 PERSONS HAVING EXPERIENCE IN PLYWOOD AND HARDWARE LINE. WORK EXPERIENCE AND BASIC TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE ABOUT THE RELATED PRODUCTS. SALARY NEGOTIABLE (DEPENDING ON THE CALIBRE) LOCATION: BYE PASS NEAR WAVE MALL.

EMAIL: RGRAHULGUPTA@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE: 9086089191

VACANCY

SALES MANAGER – 2

OFFICE ASSISTANT – 2

SALES EXECUTIVE -4

PEON – 3

DATE – 20 & 22 AUG 2022 ,

TIME – 11:30 AM TO 4PM

VENUE – LEISURE TRAVELS

RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU J&K ,

M- 9906212304

E- RAJIV.LEISURETRAVEL@OUTLOOK.COM

TEACHERS REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR A TUITION CENTRE IN COMPUTER, SCIENCE SUBJECT OF CLASS 10TH, 11TH AND CLASS 12TH ON FULL TIME AND PART TIME BASIS AT TALAB TILLO JAMMU.

CONTACT NO: 9419183680, 9086083680

DRIVER AVAILABLE

MY NAME IS KULWANT SINGH AND I AM WELL TRAINED CAR DRIVER.IF ANYONE IS LOOKING FOR PERSONAL CAR DRIVER THEN HE OR SHE CAN CONTACT ME ON THIS PH NO.8715997077

REQUIRED

CHEF & HELPER FOR KATHI ROLL RESTAURANT IN JAMMU.

CONTACT: 9906430580, 7006375709

REQUIRED

HOME TUTORS

MATHS (M/F) 10 NOS

BIOLOGY (M/F) 10 NOS

PHYSICS (M/F) 10 NOS

ACCOUNTS (M/F) 10 NOS

CHEMISTRY (M/F) 10 NOS

(AREA: CHANNI, SIDHRA, GANDHI NAGAR, TRIKUTA NAGAR, BHAGWATI NAGAR, TALAB TILLO, BANTALAB, JANIPUR, BARI BRAHMANA, AKHNOOR, BATHINDI)

CALL: 9797654420

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT (F/M)

FOR REPUTED FIRM

MUST BE FAMILIER WITH

BUSY SOFTWARE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

PH: 6239105029, 7006035379

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL

STREET NO. 10, RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN

SHAKTI NAGAR, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. FEMALE TEACHERS

ACADEMIC QUALI: GRADUATION

VISIT SCHOOL OFFICE ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8 AM TO 12 NOON.

CONTACT NO: 9419206604

SD/-

PRINCIPAL