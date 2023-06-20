SIA Conducts Raids In 4 Kashmir Districts In Social Media Misuse Case

SRINAGAR, Jun 20: The State Investigation Agency(SIA) of Kashmir on Tuesday conducted searches at many locations in four districts of the valley in a case involving misuse of social media, the agency said in a statement.

The searches were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kupwara.

“Today on 20 June 2023, SIA KASHMIR successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in Districts Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 of Police Station SIA/ CIK pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities,” the SIA said.

The case was registered by SIA regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to “spread hatred against India and promoting terror activities.”

The pre dawn searches conducted by SIA personnel were aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist , anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms, it said.

” The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties, ” the statement said.

The searches conducted by SIA resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidences like mobile phones, sim cards etc. The evidence will be meticulously analyzed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organizations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, it said. (Agencies)