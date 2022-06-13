SI Recruitment By JKSSB: Probe Panel Asked To Submit Report By June 24

Srinagar, Jun 13: The committee formed to probe into the “alleged irregularities in the written test” for sub-Inspector posts in J&K police by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has been asked to submit its report by June 24.

Headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal, the members of the committee include Principal Secretary General Administration Department and Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, according to an order by Government. The committee which has been given an option to co-opt as may be required has been asked to submit report/ recommendations within 15 days from the date of the issue of the order which is June 10, the order reads.

“From last few days, newspapers have reported bringing into question the sub inspector recruitment by JKSSB. We have decided that a committee headed by additional Chief Secretary Home (R K Goyal) will inquire into it within a time frame and if any foul play was found, the process shall be annulled and recruitment will be made in a transparent manner,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a function in Udhampur on June 9, adding, “no fingers were pointed at any other recruitments done so far and if there are apprehensions in mind of people, it is duty of the administration to carry out an impartial probe and take necessary action,” he had said. (AGENCIES)