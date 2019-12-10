Shweta Basu Prasad, Rohit Mittal announce split

MUMBAI: Actor Shweta Basu Prasad has announced separation from director husband Rohit Mittal.

The announcement comes three days ahead of their first wedding anniversary on December 13.

Shweta on Monday issued a statement confirming their split Rohit on Instagram.

“Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals,” the 28-year-old actor said.

“Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished,” she added.

Shweta said she is grateful to Rohit for all the “irreplaceable memories” and always inspiring her.

“Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader,” she concluded.

On the work front, Shweta most recently featured in “The Tashkent Files”. (AGENCIES)