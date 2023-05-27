Shubhashish Homes’ Mohit Jajoo among rising stars recognized on Entrepreneurs Today’s 35 under 35

New Delhi, May 27 : Shubhashish Homes, Rajasthan’s leading real estate development firm, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mohit Jajoo, has been named to the prestigious Entrepreneurs Today 35 under 35 list.

This acknowledgment highlights Jajoo’s outstanding accomplishments, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit in the real estate sector.

The Entrepreneurs Today 35 Under 35 list is a prestigious honour that recognizes young, gifted people who have excelled in their respective fields and displayed exceptional accomplishments and vision. The ceremony will be held online.

Shubhashish Homes is a part of the prestigious Shubhashish Group, promoted by Mr. J. K. Jajoo, also Mohit’s mentor. As the CEO of Shubhashish Homes, Mohit has successfully steered the company towards unprecedented growth and success. The business has made incredible strides under his dynamic leadership, completing outstanding residential and commercial projects that have raised the bar for craftsmanship and quality in the sector.

Shubhashish Homes has established itself as a reputable brand, recognized for its dedication to customer satisfaction and sustainable development practices, thanks to Mohit Jajoo’s innovative approach and a keen eye for emerging market trends. His entrepreneurial spirit has been crucial in fostering innovation within the company and having a positive effect on the communities it serves.

“It is a great honour to be nominated for the Entrepreneurs Today 35 Under 35 list,” says Mr. Jajoo. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Shubhashish Homes. We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence and making a lasting impact in the real estate industry.”

The Entrepreneurs Today 35 under 35 list honours people who, in addition to accomplishing notable milestones at a young age, have also shown exceptional leadership and vision, setting them apart from their contemporaries. The nomination of Mohit Jajoo highlights his capacity to uplift and encourage others while consistently producing excellent results.