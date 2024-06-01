Shri Somnath a symbol of pride in Sanatan culture: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD, June 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Lord Somnath is the symbol of pride in the indelible Sanatan culture.

Shah said he wished for everyone’s prosperity while offering prayers at the jyotirlinga temple of Lord Shiv in Gujarat on Friday.

One of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust which manages the temple, Shah performed ‘dhwaj puja’ on Friday evening. The dhwaj (flag) was hoisted atop the temple dome after conducting rituals.

“Jai Shri Somnath. The first Jyotirlinga Shri Somnath Mahadev is the symbol of pride in continuous, indelible and abiding Sanatan culture. They inspire us to persevere even after many struggles.

“After visiting and worshipping Baba Somnath, I wished for everyone’s welfare and continued prosperity of India,” Shah posted on X on Saturday.

During his brief halt at the Rajkot International Airport on Friday evening before heading for Somnath, Shah took stock of the action taken following the devastating fire at TRP Game Zone which claimed 27 lives last Saturday.

The Gandhinagar MP instructed the district collector to take necessary preventative measures to check the spread of cholera in Gandhinagar area, stated a BJP release.

“Shah also gave necessary directions for taking precautionary measures in the cholera-affected areas of Gandhinagar to control the epidemic and ensure the affected people receive proper treatment,” it said. (PTI)