Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board celebrates its ‘Foundation Day’

JAMMU: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Monday celebrated its foundation day by performing a havan and religious rituals.

The Shrine Board spokesperson said, “The religious ceremonies were organised at Bhawan, Adhkuwari, Katra, Jammu and other locations in which the staff of the board and the pilgrims participated.”

“Employees of the Shrine Board took a pledge on this occasion to perform their duties with sincerity and devotion. It is to be recalled that the Board was formed on this day in 1986,” he added.

The spokesperson went on to say, “Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, on the auspicious occasion of the Foundation Day, congratulated the staff of the Shrine Board and impressed upon them to work with utmost zeal and dedication for providing continuously improving facilities to the pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.”

“CEO SMVDSB Mr Kumar appreciated the contribution and dedication of Shrine Board employees for providing best services to the pilgrims even during the pandemic,” he said, adding, “He also extended his gratitude on the occasion to the Hon’ble Lt Governor who is also the Chairman of Shrine Board for his continuous support and guidance under which various initiatives for facilitation of pilgrims initiated in a very short period in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — Mobile App, Home Delivery of Pooja Prasad, round the clock Call Centre for facilitation of yatris, installation of Hi-tech Video Walls and construction of Durga Bhawan.”

At Katra, the main function was held at Niharika Complex where special pooja and havan was performed.

“Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Vivek Verma, Additional CEO, and Dr Jagdish Mehra, Dy CEO, along with other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides the pilgrims participated in the festivities,” the spokesperson added.

The then-Governor Jagmohan is known for his contributions to the Jammu and Kashmir region, including the creation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The creation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), when he was the Jammu & Kashmir Governor, was the biggest achievement of Jagmohan. The board was created in 1986 and the model has been emulated for the management of shrines and temples across India and existing facilities for the devotees and infrastructures were his brainchild and vision.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was set up in August 1986 under the provisions of “Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988 (Act No.XVII of 1988)” which was deemed to have come into force w.e.f. August 30, 1986. (Agencies)