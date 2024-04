Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Shrine Sanstha delegation calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: A delegation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Shrine Sanstha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the organization led by its President Harbans Lal presented ‘Mata ki Chunni’ to Lt Governor for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Chhari Yatra to be organized on April 14 from Kol Kandoli Nagrota to Oli Temple Bamyal.