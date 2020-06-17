Show up Modiji, it’s time to stand up to China, says Priyanka

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government for its ‘silence’ over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers by Chinese forces, saying, “it’s time to stand up to China’.

“Show up Narendra Modiji, it’s time to stand up to China,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Taking to twitter, Ms Priyanka said, “Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent? India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken.

Earlier, her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also criticised the government and said, “Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?”.

The Congress leader’s criticism against the Modi government comes a day after the Indian Army confirmed that 20 Army men, including officers, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Her party’s general secretary also paid her condolences, saying, “We owe an immeasurable debt to the soldiers and officers who have been martyred for our country”.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a statement said she is deeply anguished and pained over the killing of Indian soldiers.

“Deeply anguished and pained by the reports of martyrdom of the brave Officer and Jawans of our Army in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. My tributes to their undaunting courage and condolences to the bereaved families. We stand together in defending our security and territorial integrity,” Ms Gandhi said. (AGENCIES)