Show cause notice to 2 J&K employees for social media activity

Srinagar, March 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued show cause notice to two employees for criticising the administration on social media.

These two employees are working in the UT’s Education Department and one of them is a teacher in middle school in Daptyar in Anantnag district and the other a junior assistant at government high school at Ring Payeen Machil area of Kupwara district.

Director, School Education, has issued show cause notice to them, stating that both of them are involved in objectionable activities on social media and that their behaviour and conduct is in violation of Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971, as envisaged under Rule 18 (i).

The two have been asked to explain their position within ten days or face action under the rules. (AGENCIES)