Should You Invest In A Remote Employee Management System?

There has been much discussion about privacy and ethics in regards to remote employee management systems. Some feel divided as it can create a positive and trusted environment, but at the same time, infringes on privacy issues. However, with the growth of the remote workforce, it seems almost inevitable that one should have some semblance of remote tracking, though it really depends on the nature of the working relationship between employer and employee.

It has also been proven that a remote employee management system can greatly benefit a company by improving communication and collaboration among remote team members, increasing transparency and accountability for remote workers, facilitating effective project management and task tracking, enhancing employee productivity and performance monitoring, supporting virtual training and onboarding for new remote hires, and promoting a sense of team cohesion and reduces feelings of isolation among remote employees.

However, simply enforcing the use of remote tracking systems without having a clear objective can be detrimental to a company as employees might feel that they aren’t being trusted to do the job that they are tasked with, and nobody likes being mistrusted, especially if they have worked with other clients that have provided them with their trust.

Who should be tasked with using tracking systems?

For contractors that are expected to deliver something within a set amount of time, it may seem almost frivolous that they be expected to install and learn how to use a software for a one-off gig. However, for permanent staff, it should be a given, especially if what they are doing cannot be easily tracked through regular progress reports.

Staying ahead of the herd and explaining the use of remote tracking services

Remote tracking can also work in the employer’s favor, but it strongly depends on the individual. For example, some employers might say that remote tracking is for the benefit of their workers – to make sure that they take care of their own mental health, and that work should never be done for more than six hours at a time or that it ensures that their employees take a break. Being considered to such a degree will instantly elevate employers in their employee’s eyes because there is nothing more attractive than a kind boss that cares about the wellbeing of those they are presiding over.

As long as you remain transparent about your motives for implementing remote tracking, it can be beneficial on a whole. Employees are much more responsive to employers who explain why a certain practice is put in place.

Collecting data to improve productivity of remote employees

Remote tracking is so much more than just checking on your employees and making sure that they are actually working. It also provides insights into your employees behaviors and how you can improve certain processes.

Data is everyone’s best friend, whether you’re in the field of media or whether you’re in deep scientific research. Remote tracking processes often record one’s movements when using a computer. This means that employers can check to see how often they are moving their mouse, when they are typing, or when they have opened certain software or processes while tracking mode is turned on.

In conclusion, remote employee management systems can be beneficial to companies with remote workers by improving communication and collaboration, increasing transparency and accountability, and enhancing employee productivity and performance monitoring. However, it is important for employers to remain transparent about the motives for implementing remote tracking, as employees are more responsive when there is a clear explanation. The use of remote tracking can also provide valuable insights into employee behavior and ways to improve processes. It should be noted that remote tracking is more than just checking on employees, but rather a tool to collect data and improve productivity. Employers who are considerate and transparent in their use of remote tracking can elevate their standing with employees and create a positive and trusted work environment.