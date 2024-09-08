“Should He Have Been Garlanded?”: Rajnath Singh Slams Omar Abdullah’s Remarks On Afzal Guru’s Execution

RAMBAN, Sept 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah’s comment on the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, and asked whether the separatist leader should have been garlanded publicly.

He was addressing a public rally in the Ramban area of Jammu on Sunday, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I heard that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Sahab said that Afzal Guru should not have been hanged. I want to ask him that Afzal Guru should not have been hanged; should he have been garlanded publicly? And these people claim that they will restore article 370,” Singh said.

In a recent interview with news agency, Abdullah said that he did not believe any purpose was served by “executing” Afzal Guru. (Agencies)