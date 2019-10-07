The State is reeling under shortage of IAS officers, having less than 50 per cent of its sanctioned strength, which was adversely impacting the critical decisions making process and also proper implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes. Due to faulty planning and not recalling those officers currently on deputation coupled with some more from the existing strength attaining superannuation, the overall position was shortly going to suffer more than show any improvement. How can Governor’s administration succeed in providing quality administration so as to draw comparative better results if it did not have the reasonable number of its bureaucrats?

Against the sanctioned strength of 137 posts in IAS cadre, only 68 are posted in Jammu and Kashmir and 13 are on Central deputation. Things in the administrative set up could not be expected to move in the right direction if an officer was asked to “look after” additional departments as neither the parent department nor the additional ones would get preferred attention and decisions could not be taken in ordinary course of business. Not only should the government at least arrange recalling its strength on deputation but formally authorise the next to the vacant IAS post in concerned departments to discharge duties and exercise full powers as were ruling in case of the said post. At least, decisions would be taken with full responsibility and work would not suffer.