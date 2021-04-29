Shortage of Doctors in rural areas

I t is unfortunate that due to half hearted efforts of the concerned planners in the UT Health Department that the areas which need the services of our Doctors the most, are still crying for the same. These are our rural areas, far flung areas and mountainous areas – as if health related problems of the inhabitants in these areas are no one’s concern. It is astonishing that despite increase in the number of Medical Colleges , more medical seats arranged and more opportunities and infrastructure created for the medical education sector in getting a boost and resulting in rolling out of more Doctors, on the ground, however, there appears to be little change. Through these columns, we have many a time, suggested that it should be mandatory for every doctor to have at least three years rural posting once in one’s career and at least two years posting in semi urban area which should be made eligibility criteria for further promotions and elevations in the career building. On the contrary, we have confirmed reports that many doctors “manage” to be attached with or be ”on deputation” to hospitals and health institutions in cities although “shown” as serving rural posting. Such cases, though not generalised, should be scanned meticulously and any period of such proxy stay should be deducted from the rural tenure and the concerned Doctor made to complete it. We are unable to understand as to why even freshly recruited Doctors are showing reluctance in serving the rural areas. We cannot mince words in saying that to become a Doctor, every condition , every rule and every regulation are in principle agreed to be an aspirant but immediately after being rolled out as a doctor , there is , generally speaking, a total change in mindset and carving for serving only cities . The oath of Hippocrates – most sacred to physicians , we feel, needs to be respected and ”implemented” best in rural areas where the people need it more. If our health related facilities are increasingly inadequate even in respect of posting of a Doctor , we fail to understand why it is so. We often talk of shortage of Doctors but do not enumerate the causes and to how resolve the same. Division Bench of the High Court has, in this connection , expressed serious concern and despite repeated directions during the last three years , given by it , the Government having done practically nothing in overcoming the “acute shortage” of Doctors in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir is contrary to the claims of the Health and Medical Education Department that ”enough ” was being done in rural areas. At least, what specific steps were being taken by the Government in this respect, was sought to be known by the Division Bench which also wanted the reasons of non- advertisement of posts of Dental Surgeons since 2012. The malaise is on the other side also, why should as many as 459 Medical Officers after being selected and appointment orders issued to them, fail to join their duties and even after ample opportunities given to them, their appointments had to be cancelled. Many after joining, resigning their posts, equally was disturbing and reflecting on the urge to go in for more green pastures once equipped with the ”licence to practice”. It goes not only against the professional ethics , but also against the high expectations of the society from them, after with their (public money) , they become Doctors that the moment most of them choosing to pursuing higher medical studies, they should resign. The entire scenario needs to be looked at right from the start, say at the time of seeking admission in Medical Colleges and thereafter by the Medical Council of India. We cannot let our rural areas to be left to fend for themselves in getting the medical facilities almost right at their doorsteps.