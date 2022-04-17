Short film on Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, April 17: A specially made short film on Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (awarded with Shaurya Chakra posthumously) was released at Jammu Club, here today.

The film titled “Tushar- The Immortal” based on the real life events of Martyr Captan Tushar Mahajan of 9 Para was formally released by chief guest on the occasion and renowned Bollywood film maker Ashok Pandit at Jammu club in a programme organized by Martyr Captain Tushan Mahajan Memorial Trust.

S D Singh Jamwal (ADGP J&K), Ritu Singh (chairperson, FCC FLO) and Kiran Wattal (chairperson, Vishwa Kashmiri Sabha) were guests of honor on the occasion. Besides, chairman of the Trust and father of the Martyr Dev Raj Gupta, mother Asha Gupta, secretary Shewatketu Singh Jamwal, joint secretary Vikas Manhas, Ranjit Parihar Deepanker Gupta, Karun Raina and Kamakshi Dewan were present on the occasion.

The 40-minute long action film is based on the life history and events leading to the martyrdom of captain Tushar at ED building Pampore (Kashmir) has been made by Vishesh Production with cooperation of Tushar Memorial Trust. This is unique film which shows the courage of Martyr Tushar who determined to fight for the country in extreme evil condition and even did not hesitate to sacrifice his life for the nation.

The achievements of the Trust were highlighted on the occasion through the documentary. Chief guest, visiting dignitaries and team of Vishesh Production Pankaj Khajuria, Kusum Tickoo and others were honoured on the occasion.