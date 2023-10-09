Shopping complexes raised illegally along Narbal-Baramulla NH

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: The illegal construction has marred the under-construction Narbal Baramulla stretch of the National Highway (NH-44), which is part of the ambitious Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project aimed at streamlining the traffic movement in North Kashmir.

Local residents told ‘Excelsior’ that, while the construction work on the highway is underway, some unscrupulous individuals have started construction of commercial complexes within no construction zone, right under the nose of the administration.

“One person has received compensation for the land that came under the road widening project. The administration gave him permission to construct a tin shed, but he has erected a commercial shopping complex at the place, and the administration is mute spectator for unknown reasons,” a local said.

He added that the Putkha-Delina stretch is the worst affected, with several commercial complexes being constructed by landowners, who received compensation. “If a person starts such construction in a remote village, the administration comes with full force and demolishes it, while they let these people go,” another resident said, raising serious questions about the conduct of these officials.

President Beopar Mandal Baramulla, Tariq Magloo, expressed appreciation for the Central Government’s allocation of funds for the essential project. However, he emphasised curbing illegal constructions.

“While we support development, the administration must adhere to the legal framework. We have observed an alarming proliferation of commercial structures on both sides of the NH-44,” he said.

The Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project, spanning approximately 100 kilometres, aims to transform the highway into a four-lane road up to Baramulla town, with a double-lane road continuing to Uri. The successful completion of this project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and improve travel efficiency for residents and commuters in the region. The four-laned Srinagar-Baramulla highway is a pilot project, a long-awaited initiative that was finally approved by the Government in 2022.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Mumtaz Peerzada, told Excelsior that he would investigate the matter and take appropriate action.