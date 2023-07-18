Shopian Terrorist Attack | J&K Police Attaches Shopian SHO To Anantnag’s RPHQ

SRINAGAR, July 18: Days after a terrorist attack, which left three migrant workers from Bihar wounded in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached Shopian Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Jeelani Bhat to Range Police Headquarter (RPHQ) Anantnag, pending an inquiry.

“In view of the incident occurred on 13-7-2023 at about 2030 hours at Gagren Shopian, Inspector Gh Jeelani Bhat (AWP) (SHO P/S Shopian) PID No ARP-109258, is attached to RPHQ Anantnag pending inquiry,” read an order issued by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police south Kashmir range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat on Monday.

“This order shall have immediate effect,” the order added.

On July 13 evening, three migrant labourers identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Supaul, Bihar were shot at and injured in a terrorist attack in Shopian district.

This was the third attack on non-locals and minorities in Kashmir this year.

On February 26, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists at Achen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Over three months later on May 29, Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, who was working at a private circus mela at an amusement park , was shot dead near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag town.

Since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, there have been a series of attacks on minority community members and non locals in the Valley.