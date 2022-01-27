Two militants escape from encounter site in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR, Jan 27: Security forces have called off the overnight operation in Kashmir as the militants managed to escape from the area, official sources said on Thursday.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Check Nowgam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening after the security forces received information that two militants were hiding in the village.

During the search operation an encounter ensued between the militants and the security forces. In the initial exchange of fire two soldiers were wounded.

“Security forces carried searches of the suspected houses and also the entire village, but they found nothing. It seems the terrorists managed to escape during the initial gunfight,” a security official said, adding that the operation has now been called off.

The injured soldiers were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. (Agencies)