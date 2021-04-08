Shopian Gunfight: Chief of AguH trapped, operation on, say Police

SRINAGAR: In the ongoing gunfight in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police on Thursday evening said that Chief of AGuH (Jaish-e-Muhammad) has been trapped, saying that the operation is going on in the area.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet stated that the operation is going on in the area while the chief of a militant outfit has got trapped.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (KNO)