Shiv Sena Dogra Front Holds Protests Against Rise In Tomato Prices

JAMMU, July 17: Shiv Sena Dogra Front held a protest demonstration against the surge in tomato prices here on Monday.

The protests were led by party president Ashok Gupta with a procession from Rani Park. The protesters carried a basket full of tomatoes in their hands and raised slogans against the Government during the procession.

Gupta said the Government needed to keep an eye on the distribution chain of tomatoes in the market to control its price. He also said tomatoes were being hoarded, and called for setting a price committee to fix the rates.

In Jammu, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 120 to Rs 180 per kg. (Agencies)