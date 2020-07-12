Shiv Sena demands restoration of pilgrimages, package for tourism sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray J&K Unit here today staged a protest demonstration demanding package for tourism industry and restoration of all pilgrimages including that of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

J&K Shiv Sena president, Manish Sahni while speaking on the occasion said, the economy of J&K is largely dependent on tourism industry and pilgrimages.

He also said that the government should issue instructions to bring the tourist industry back on track and hailed the preparations for upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Sahni claimed that the present situation in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A has badly affected the tourism industry and the hotels, restaurants, cabs have come to a standstill.

The Shiv Sena leader appealed to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and J&K Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu to issue instructions for the start of pilgrimages in J&K along with a special package for the tourism industry.

Shiv Sena Women Wing president, Meenakshi Chibber, Working president, Ashwini Gupta, General Secretary; Vikas Bakshi, Secretary, Raj Singh, Sogia Sago, Parveen Gupta, Sanjeev Soodan, Bhuri Singh, Laba Ram, Rakesh Handa, Geeta Rani and others were also present in the protest.