Sheikh Nagar to be renamed to Shivnagar, Amphalla Chowk to Hanuman Chowk, announces JMC Mayor

JAMMU, June 12: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) passed a unanimous resolution to change the name of two areas in Jammu on Saturday, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta informed. As a part of the resolution which was moved by a BJP corporator, an area named Sheikh Nagar will now be called Shiv Nagar. In addition to that, another area, Amphalla Chowk, is being renamed Hanuman Chowk.

Notably, the resolution to rename the areas was moved during the general house meeting of the Jammu Municipal Corporation on Saturday during which Sharda Kumari, a BJP corporator moved the resolution stating that the Sheikh Nagar area which falls under the body’s jurisdiction must be renamed and thus the resolution was passed. The BJP holds a majority in the corporation.

The resolution will now be sent to the civil secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir for further proceedings of the renaming process. (AGENCIES)