Sheetal Nanda inaugurates girls CCI ‘Parisha’

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 6: Commissioner Secretary to J&K Government, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, along with Deputy Commissioner, Samba Abhishek Sharma, MD ICPS Harvinder Kour and SSP Samba, Benam Tosh today visited Samba Mandi Gurgalian and inaugurated a Child Care Institution (CCI) for girls ‘Parisha’.

Parisha is a 25-bedded institution designed to provide a safe and secure environment for girl children in need. The facility is equipped with counsellors, teachers, case workers and house mothers to ensure the well-being and safety of the children. It also has a library, recreational room, pantry, play room and other amenities to cater to the needs of the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Nanda said: “Parisha is an important addition to our efforts to provide a better future for Girl children in need. We believe that every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment and Parisha is an embodiment of that belief.”

She also said that the Government is committed to support the institution and ensure that it continues to provide the best possible care for the children under its care.

Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma, MD ICPS Harvinder Kour and SSP Samba also expressed their support for the institution and praised the efforts of the team behind Parisha for dedication and commitment to welfare of the children.

Later, Nanda participated in Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan programme organized at Samba Fort and distributed mementos among the best women police officers who have done exemplary work in nabbing drug suppliers and peddlers.

She also highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns and community involvement in fight against drug abuse.

Sheetal Nanda said: “Drug abuse is a grave problem, and we need to tackle it with a multi-pronged approach.”