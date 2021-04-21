Shat Chandi Yagya concludes at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 21: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji during Navratras for peace, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded today with Purna Ahuti, on the auspicious occasion of Ramanavami.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board besides pilgrims participated in Purna Ahuti and other religious ceremonies performed amidst Vedic Mantras on the occasion. The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya was also telecast live from 11.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. daily during these Navratras.

Besides making elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine especially during Navratras, like in the past, the Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the Shrine and the buildings nearby were profusely and artistically decorated with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad. The illumination of Bhawan area with attractive and colourful lights was also done. The floral arrangements and colourful illumination was telecast from April 17 to 19 during these Navratras on MH ONE PRIME and SHRADDHA MH ONE Channels. It is pertinent to mention that there are also live darshans of Maa Vaishno Devi’s Pindi Roop every day during morning and evening Aarti which was introduced during the last year’s Navratras.

Other arrangements made by the Shrine Board for facilitating the pilgrims included round the clock water and power supply, sanitisation, availability of special “fast related” food at the Board’s catering outlets. Adequate arrangements have also been put in place for ensuring strict enforcement of the precautionary measures vis-à-vis COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. The pilgrims lauded the arrangements made by the Shrine Board for their facilitation.

Other special features of arrangements during these Navratras were bhajan and bhaint performances during morning and evening Atka Aarti by the renowned artistes, including Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal, Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehandi, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Lakhwinder Wadali, Sukhwinder Singh, Uma Lahari, Vikrant Marwa, Tulsi Kumar, Bela Sulekha, Amit Katyani, Sandeep Sood, Hemant Brijwasi and Amarjeet Singh.