Shat Chandi Maha Yagya concludes at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 20: The nine-day-long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya, organized by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) during the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratras, concluded with spiritual fervour and devotion on Mahanavami.

The Purnahuti ceremony was performed amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, invoking divine blessings for universal peace, prosperity and the well-being of all. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, along with senior officers and staff of the Shrine Board were present. Besides a large number of pilgrims, participated in the concluding rituals.

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The Maha Yagya was performed by a group of learned Pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, lending spiritual sanctity and significance to the sacred occasion.

An average of over 40,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy shrine daily during the Navratras, taking the cumulative number of pilgrims to over 4 lakh since the commencement of the Navratras. This marks a significant increase over the approximately 1.78 lakh pilgrims who visited the holy shrine during the corresponding period of last year's Shardiya Navratras.

To facilitate a smooth, safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage, the Shrine Board put in place elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees. Dedicated help desks were established at key locations along the track to provide guidance and assistance. Arrangements were strengthened to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply along the tracks and at Bhawan, alongside enhanced sanitation, hygiene and cleanliness measures.

Special fasting meals were also made available at the Shrine Board's Bhojanalyas and Langars to meet the dietary requirements of devotees observing fasts during Navratras.

A significant addition to the pilgrim infrastructure this year was the New Vaishnavi Bhawan at Bhawan, inaugurated in May 2026 by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, JK-UT also Chairman, SMVDSB.

The festive ambience at the Holy Shrine was further enriched by attractive floral decorations and thematic installations at Bhawan, Atka and adjoining areas. The celebrations were further enlivened by a series of devotional Bhajan performances by renowned artists at Bhawan.