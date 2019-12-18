Shashi Tharoor, Nand Kishore along with 23 writers to get Sahitya Akademi award

NEW DELHI: Noted English writer and politician Shashi Tharoor, well-known poet and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya alongwith 23 writers, will be given the Sahitya Akademi Award.

The Sahitya Akademi Executive Council approved these awards in its meeting on Wednesday. This time, the awards for Nepali language will be announced later.

As a reward to these writers, Rs one lakh, a citation, symbol, and a shawl will be given on January 25 in a ceremony.

Nand Kishore Acharya, who belongs to Bikaner in Rajasthan, has been given the honour for his poetry collection ‘Chilte hue apne ko’.

Mr Tharoor receives this award for his non-creative prose ‘An Era of Darkness’.

