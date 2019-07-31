Sharma seeks law to regulate medical devices

NEW DELHI : Senior Congress member Anand Sharma on Wednesday asked the government to come out with alaw to regulate medical devices amid the controversy over

faulty hip implants manufactured by a major US pharma company.

During the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Sharma said in the

last one decade a large number of patients in India as well as

in other countries have received faulty implants in particular

hip implants.

The hip implants “made by” US pharma major Johnson and

Johnson have caused trauma, sever infections, blood poisoning

due to cobalt and chromium leaks, he said, adding that some

patients also suffered organ failure and died.

Sharma said two of the implants were banned by the USFDA

and Australian regulators way back in 2010.

“But this was the year, when because of weak regulatory

laws in India and flawed presentations, they were allowed

entry in the Indian market and after that a large number of

patients have suffered,” he said.

He further said that in the United States, the same

pharma company has accepted to give over USD 1 billion as

compensation.

The Indian government had appointed a committee which

recommended Rs 20 lakh compensation to about 4,000 patients.

Sharma noted that the company said that only 66

patients have been identified or located.

“My submission here is that once the products were

withdrawn globally how could they enter the Indian market,” he

said, and asked the government to bring a law to regulate

medical devices in the country.

In his mention, RJD member Ahmad Ashfaque Karim suggested

that quota for Rajya Sabha MPs to recommend admissions of

students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) should be raised from

the current 10.

To support his point, Karim said a Lok Sabha MP, who has

a quota of 10, makes recommendations of admissions in KV in a

particular area, but a Rajya Sabha MP can make recommendation

in any KV across the state.

BJP’s Vijay Pal Singh Tomar raised the issue of shortage

of medical facilities in Western Uttar Pradesh and demanded

setting up of an extension of AIIMS in the area.

Senior Congress member Viplove Thakur asked the

government to reconsider the decision to tax pension of

disabled ex-soldiers.

Ripun Bora (Cong) raised the issue of two public sector

paper mills in Assam. He said the Prime Minister had announced

a special package for the mills, closed since 2014.

He further said that as per the Ministry of Heavy

Industries over Rs 4,100 crore have been sanctioned for the

mills over the past few years, and yet the factories are

closed.

Bora demanded a CBI enquiry into the matter, in addition

to a special package for revival of the mills. He also

suggested that a parliamentary panel should visit the mills to

assess the ground situation. (AGENCIES)