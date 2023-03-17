Shami, Siraj’s Fiery Bowling Help India Bundle Out Australia For 188 In 1st ODI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Mar 17: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj scalped three and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets to help India bundle out Australia for 188 in the 35.3 overs in the opening ODI of the three-match series here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Mitchell Marsh scored the highest for Australia with 81 off 65 deliveries while Josh Inglis scored 26. For India Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged three while Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets.

Opted to bowl first, India got off to a fine start as Mohammed Siraj provided his team with a big wicket of Travis Head in the second over of the game. Opener Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith then handled the charge as they slammed Indian bowlers for big boundaries at regular intervals.

Marsh hammered Indian pacer Siraj for 12 runs with the help of three boundaries. The batting pair of Marsh and Smith were decisive in their approach and made the Indian bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Smith’s stint at the crease was cut short as he handed a simple catch to KL Rahul in Hardik Pandya’s over after scoring 22 runs. The right-handed batter Marnus Labuschagne came out to bat.

Australia all-rounder Marsh brought up his 14th ODI fifty in the 17th over of the innings while Labuschagne continued to pile up runs from other ends. Marsh continued his powerful hitting and hammered Kuldeep Yadav for 13 runs with the help of one four and one six.

Ravindra Jadeja then delivered a stunning delivery to clear the big wicket of Marsh in the 20th over of the game. Marsh returned after playing a fiery knock of 81 off 65 balls featuring 10 boundaries and five maximums.

The right-handed batter Josh Inglis then came out to bat. Wickets kept coming for India as Labuschagne was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 15 runs. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green then came out to bat.

Mohammed Shami then delivered a stunner in the 28th over to dismiss Josh Inglis for 26. Green failed to score big as he was dismissed for 12 by Shami in the 30th over of the game.

Marcus Stoinis then came out to bat but the batter could not do much as he fell prey to Shami after scoring 5 runs. At this point, Australia kept losing wickets and went down to 9. Adam Zampa then came out to bat but could not stand long at the crease as he was dismissed by Siraj and with this wicket India restrict Australia to 188 in 35.3 overs.

Brief score: Australia 188 (Mitchell Marsh 81, Josh Inglis 26; Mohammed Shami 3-17) vs India. (Agencies)