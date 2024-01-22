Shaleen Kabra chairs Public Darbar at Sungri

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Jan 21: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra held a public redressal camp at Sungri in Mahore Sub Division. District Development Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan, MD JJM, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta besides Chief Engineers and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Various issues raised during the camp included road connectivity, construction of bridges, upgradation of schools, shortage of staff in schools and Health Department, opening of new health sub-centers, availability of funds for the development of the area, opening of treasury office, Degree college and J&K bank branches, issuance of permits to vehicles, upgradation of PHC, pending compensation of land and structures, establishment of a receiving station in Chassana.

Financial Commissioner conducted a thorough inspection of stalls set up by various Government Departments, aimed to raise awareness about Government schemes and initiatives.

The Financial Commissioner actively engaged with representatives from each department to assess the effectiveness of these outreach efforts. The inspection highlighted the commitment of the Government to connect directly with the public and ensure that citizens are well-informed about the various schemes available to them.

Additional Chief Secretary Kabra, assured the residents that their demands and grievances would be fulfilled in a time-bound manner. The commitment to addressing public concerns promptly reflects the administration’s dedication to ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of the community.

On the occasion, the Eagle Institute of Education High School Sungri showcased a captivating cultural programme, leaving the audience spellbound with their mesmerizing dance performances.

“Addressing the community, Shaleen Kabra highlighted the commitment of the LG Government to address public grievances through various programs. He specifically mentioned the LG Mulakat programme, designed to provide a platform for residents to express their concerns directly to the Government. This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to ensure responsive governance.

Shaleen Kabra emphasized the critical role of Paani Samitis at village level as key stakeholders of water resources for its upkeep and quality. He informed that JJM is being implemented through a transparent e-tendering system. He said that as the infrastructure is being built to meet the requirements for the next 30 years and a huge quantum of work is involved including laying of a vast pipe distribution network.

District Development Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan assured the ACS that all his instructions have been noted and shall be implemented in letter and spirit and said there are comprehensive plans in place to address the shortage of staff in schools and complete the construction of school buildings in the upcoming financial year 2024-25. Additionally, Aadhaar camps shall be organized in Sungri and Chassana, showcasing the administration’s commitment to community welfare. DDC Reasi urged the youth to actively participate in all development activities, emphasizing their crucial role in shaping the future of the region

Mission Director JJM Dr. G N Itoo, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Jammu Hamesh Manchanda, Chief Engineer Irrigation Flood Control Jammu Manoj Gupta, SE Hydraulic Circle Udhampur Rakesh Mahajan, PO Poshan Mohd. Anwar Banday, ACD Anirudh Rai, SDM Dharmari and Mahore, XEN’s of PHE Department, BDO’s, DIO (info) and other district officers were present in public darbar.