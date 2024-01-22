J&K Raj Bhawan hosts Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur Statehood Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan organized a mega cultural event to celebrate the Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur Statehood Day.

Security personnel, students and the people of the Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur living in J&K UT were the special invitees.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their Statehood Day. He said the celebration foster the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, strengthen the bond and promotes unity in diversity.

Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur, the three of the North-Eastern states are known as a treasure of spirituality, culture and art, the Lt Governor said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast is transforming into one of the country’s growth engines,” he observed.

He also recalled the significant contribution of the Litterateurs, Farmers, Artistes and other great personalities of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur in nation building.

Enthralling performances by the Artists of Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages showcased the famous folk music and dance forms of the north-eastern States.