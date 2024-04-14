Shahnawaz cautions Muslims against dynasts exploiting them for votes

Seeks vote for Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

WARWAN (Kishtwar), Apr 13: BJP national spokesperson and former Union Minister, Shahnawaz Hussain today asked people to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to ensure the rapid development of J&K as a whole.

Addressing a mammoth election rally at Choidraman in Warwan area of Kishtwar district today to garner support for party candidate from Kathua, Udhampur Doda Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh, Shahnawaz Hussain cautioned the people especially Muslims of the area against the dynastic political parties which exploited their sentiments for the vote bank politics for last over 60 years and did nothing for the development of far flung areas like Warwan.

The BJP national spokesperson said the credit goes to Narendra Modi Government of relieving the J&K people of militancy and restoring normalcy in the Union Territory which was marred by terrorism for decades together. He said Modi Government is dedicated to welfare of all countrymen irrespective of their religion, region, caste etc and its Mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

“Our Government did not discriminate while giving benefits of welfare schemes and policies among the people on the basis of religion or region but treated all alike which is the true spirit of democracy,” he said, adding those who spread canards about Narendra Modi Government again try to mislead the people and exploit their religious sentiments.

Shahnawaz Hussain said that elections do not decide who will go to hell or heaven but they are held to elect the Government which will decide the future of the nation, take it on the path of development and prosperity. He said no one can accuse the present Government of discriminating with the people while according benefits of welfare schemes to public because Modi Government gave preference in extending welfare measures to those areas which voted against the BJP.

The BJP leader said our slogan is justice to all and appeasement to none and the Modi Government is strictly working on that principle. He, while highlighting the achievements of Modi Government said that despite the devastation created by COVID Modi Government worked with dedication for the welfare of the countrymen and gave free ration to people which have been now extended for more time. “This shows our commitment for public welfare”, he added.

Shahnawaz Hussain said Muslims will not get any better country than India to live, best friend like Hindus and best leader like Modi all over the world. He said “Our Government in next five years will pay total attention for development of Warwan and promotion of tourism in this belt of J&K”. H e assured that Warwan in next five years will be converted to Switzerland of India.

He asked the people to reject those parties which exploited them for decades together and did nothing for the development of the area while Modi Government has given preference to development of backward and far flung areas of the country.

BJP general secretary J&K and former Minister, Sunil Sharma besides senior party leader, Tariq Keen, DDC Darhal, Iqbal Malik addressed the gathering.