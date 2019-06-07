Shahidi Divas of Guru Arjun Dev observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Shahidi Divas of 5th Sikh Guru, Shri Arjun Dev Ji Maharaj was observed by the Sikh community across the region today.

In this connection, a grand function was organized by the Management Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji, Akhnoor Road, Domana under the patronage of Sant Tejwant Singh, Chairman Sant Pura Dana Charitable Trust.

A large number of devotees from Jammu areas attended the programme. Besides local Ragis like Bhai Sahib Bhai Ravinder Singh ji, Bhai Sahib Bhai Parvinder Singh and Ragi Jatha of Bhai Kulvinder Singh ji, some prominent Ragis from out side the State who participated included Bhai Sahjib Bhai Gurnam Singh ji from Delhi, Dadi Jhatha of Bhai Amrik Singh from Pathankot. They recited `Shabad Kirtan’.

On this occasion, children from a local school recited Gurbani, Shabad Kirtan and poems related to the martyrdom of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji.

Prominent political and social personalities who attended the function included Jugal Kishore (BJP MP from Jammu), Chander Mohan Gupta Mayor JMC, Tarlochan Singh Wazir (Chairman SGPB), Sukhnandan Choudhary Ex- Minister, Ajay Sadotra Ex- Minister, Balvinder Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Sharanjit Singh, Harjinder Singh Raina, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Balbir Singh and Amarjit Singh.

TS Wazir Chairman State Gurudwara Parbandhak Board, Kavinder Gupta former Deputy Chief Minister and Charanjit Singh Khalsa – MLC addressed the devotees and threw light on the life and teachings of the fifth Guru Shri Arjun Dev ji. Various speakers on the occasion narrated how on June 1606, the Mughal Emperor Jahangir ordered that Guru Arjun Dev be tortured and sentenced to death after he refused to follow the dictates of Mughal king.

In this connection, another function was organized by District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu at Gurdwara Sahibzada Fateh Singh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. The programme was held according to Nanak Shahi Calender issued by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar, on the directions of Shri Akal Takhat Sahib. A large number of Sikh devotees attended the programme and offered special prayers.

The Ragi Jathas within and outside the State recited Gurvani Path. Darger Singh (Daler), Head Granthi Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop from Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), threw light on the life and sacrifices of 5th Guru Shri Arjun Dev Ji for the sake of religion and the country.

Several DGPC members and Sikh leaders also spoke on the occasion and highlighted supreme sacrifice of Guru Arjun Dev Ji. Prominent among them included Jagjit Singh- president DGPC Jammu, Kuldeep Singh vice president, Fateh Singh- general secretary, Ramnik Singh, Raja Singh, Darbinder Singh and Mohinder Singh-Members.

A Guru Ka Langar and Chabeel of sweet water, were also arranged for the Sikh Sangat and general public on the occasion.

A yet another function in this connection was organized at Gurdwara Baba Chanda Singh Ji, Jain Bazar Jammu today. Management Committee of the Gurudwara organized the programme. A Langar and Chabeel (cold water stall), was also arranged for the general public and devotees. Bhai Jasveer Singh and Jatha and Dr Tejinder Singh recited Shabad Kirtan and also threw light on sacrifices of great Guru. Management committee member Sukhbir Singh, demanded gazetted holiday on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji on June7. He also demanded implementation of Ansari Commission report.