Shah stresses on knowledge-based policing

BHOPAL, Apr 22: Emphasising on modernisation of the law-enforcement apparatus, Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah minced no words while saying on Friday that it is no longer the era of the lathi-wielding British Raj police and in view of fresh challenges posed by crime knowledge-based policing is the need of the hour.

The visiting leader inaugurated the two-day 48th All India Police Science Congress in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Among those present were Union MoS (Home Affairs) Ajay Kumar and Nisith Pramanik as well as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

During the pandemic, the entire country witnessed the police’s humane countenance. Earlier, their work never earned plaudits but that has transformed into universal appreciation, he said and paid tributes to the 2,712 personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while combatting circumstances spawned by the contagion.

These officers and men became infected while conveying food to patients, rushing victims to hospitals or while performing funerals,? Mr Shah underlined.

In the course of his quarter-hour-long address, he stressed on linking the force with modern technique and the requirement for making it part of training.

Narcotics, counterfeiting, hawala and cyber crime cannot be solved without modern technique. Measures such as beat patrolling generate satisfaction among the populace.

However, the police machinery ought to rejuvenate the informers’ system, dog squad, etc. Process and perfection are imperative for success but ultimately passion is the essential ingredient, he added. (AGENCIES)