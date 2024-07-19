Shah Stresses On Greater Synergy Among Agencies To Dismantle Terror Networks

NEW DELHI, Jul 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on greater synergy among security and law enforcement agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting ecosystem to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Charing a high-level meeting, he directed heads of security agencies and other intelligence and law enforcement organisations to adopt the “whole-of-the government” approach towards national security.

The home minister also reviewed the functioning of the Intelligence Bureau’s Multi Agency Centre (MAC) that is responsible for tackling the country’s security challenges

Shah stressed upon greater synergy between all agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting ecosystem to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country, sources said.

He emphasised that the MAC must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for proactive and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence among various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MAC framework is poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness, Shah said. (AGENCIES)