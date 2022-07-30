Shah, Sinha award Sheetal Nanda for Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan

J&K stands second

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today awarded Commissioner/ Secretary Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda at the two-day conference on national security and drug trafficking in Chandigarh for NashaMukht Bharat Abhiyan in which Jammu and Kashmir stood second.

Sheetal Nanda received the award on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Government.

NashaMukht Bharat Abhiyan has been launched in 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir out of which six districts are in Kashmir and four in Jammu including Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri (Jammu) and Anantnag, Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian (Kashmir).

The Social Welfare Department has already taken up the matter for inclusion of remaining 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The Department has so far covered 1764 villages, 1652 educational institutions and conducted 332 different activities for awareness, as a result of which it has been able to reach out to 49,50,484 persons including 97050 youth.

A survey has also been got conducted by the Social Welfare Department through Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (IMHANS) Kashmir to provide estimates of incidence of use of various drugs and persons suffering from disorders in 10 districts of Kashmir division. Most of the respondents were in the age group of 25-30 years which drives special attention towards prevalence of drug abuse among youth. Another finding of the survey was that Opioids were used by 85.3 percent of the respondents followed by cannabis which was taken by 11.6 percent.