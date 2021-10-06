Shah should explain failure to check targeted killings in Kashmir: Sapra

‘Remove Minister, arrest son for Lakhimpur incident’

*Rs 8546 cr Amazon scam needs proper investigation: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson, Charan Singh Sapra today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately seek the resignation of Union MoS Home, Ajay Mishra for the involvement of his son in the Lakhimpur (UP) gruesome incident of crushing agitating farmers, while Home Minister Amit Shah must explain failure to check targeted killings in Kashmir.

Addressing a Press Conference at Congress office along with senior leaders of JKPCC, including chief spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma, former minister and vice president Raman Bhalla, general secretaries Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney and president JKPYC Uday Bhanu Chib here today, Sapra said that the Lakhimpur incident has reminded the nation of the British Raj, when Indians were being dealt with such kind of brutalities for their demand for freedom. He said that the way farmers agitation is being physically crushed and farmers threatened by the BJP leaders, especially sitting Ministers, after BJP Govt failed to weaken the farmers resolve to fight against black laws, is very unfortunate.

The top opposition leaders, especially from Congress are being detained and not allowed to meet the victims and the AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi has been booked under false charges when she wanted to go to share the grief of the victims and their families, the culprits are roaming freely.

Terming the present regime as worst assault on democracy and equating to Hitler Raj, Sapra said that the way Haryana Chief Minister has threatened the farmers and the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra had warned them followed by Lakhimpur incident, shows complete frustration and `Jungle Raj’ of BJP against farmers. The farmers are being crushed physically as the son of Union Minister is named in the FIR, but the culprits are roaming freely while top leaders of opposition are detained and arrested illegally. Is it democracy? he questioned. Today it is the farmers, next the businessmen and likewise, every section will be targeted, he added.

Raising the issue of seizure of huge consignment of drugs over 3000 kg worth crores of rupees from the Adani airport in Gujarat, Sapra questioned why the huge consignment meant for a destination near Vishakhapatnam airport, was brought through Adani airport in Gujarat. He sought a high level probe into a such serious issue and all those involved in this anti-national incident need to be booked strongly.

Sapra along with senior JKPCC leaders earlier strongly condemned the dastardly killing of three innocent civilians in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday and termed the series of targeted and selective killings in Kashmir directly under Home Ministry, as very serious issue. He termed it as a grave failure of the Home Ministry which directly deals with the law and order in the UT of J&K. Sapra demanded that the culprits should be identified and dealt sternly while seeking answer from the Home Minister Amit Shah about the series of incidents of selective and targeted killings especially of the minority community and KPs in the recent past.

AICC leader raked up the issue of alleged huge scam worth Rs 8546 crore in the Amazon Company, which has been shown as legal fee. The total budget of the Law Ministry is around Rs 1100 crores, how such a huge amount has been shown as legal fee. Terming it as a big scam, he said that the promotion of Amazon Co. has led to closure of over 2.5 crores of small business units in the country, such a huge scam needs to be investigated thoroughly.