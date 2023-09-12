Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Screened At Handwara Cinema Hall In J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ”Jawan” was screened at a cinema hall in north Kashmir’s Handwara, once known for being a transit route of terrorists infiltrating from across the Line of Control.

The make-shift cinema hall was inaugurated in Handwara last month with the screening of Shah Rukh-starrer 2007 sports drama “Chak De India”.

Screening of ”Jawan” was attended by a large number of people, including the youngsters and district officials.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, ”Jawan” released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The high-octane action thriller also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

”Jawan”, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ”Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film has raised Rs 574.89 crore gross in five days at the worldwide box office. (Agencies)