Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Fans As He Shoots For ‘Dunki’ In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, April 27: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently jetted off to Kashmir to shoot for the next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’.

Soon after SRK landed in Kashmir, his videos and pictures surfaced on social media.

Now, in a new viral picture, the actor could be seen posing with his fans in the cold weather.

‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

SRK is currently flying high over the grand success of his comeback film ‘Pathaan’.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released in January and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

‘Pathaan’ minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

‘Jawan’ is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

If the reports are to be believed then team ‘Jawan’ will commence the promotions of the film mid-May. (AGENCIES)