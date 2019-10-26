Shah issues stern warning, says militants counting last days

‘J&K peacefully on development path’

*Kashmir forever united with India

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 26: Days ahead of creation of two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today issued strong warning to the militants saying that they were counting their final days and added that scrapping of special Constitutional provisions of the State would lead to massive development.

“Situation post abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful in the State. The move has led the militants to start counting their final days,’’ the Home Minister said in his address to a gathering at Ahmedabad today.

“I would like to assure the people that scrapping of Articles 370 and 35-A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir has paved the way for development of Kashmir. And with this, the militants in the Valley have started counting their final days,’’ he said.

The Home Minister’s stern warning to the militants came amid reports that large number of ultras have gathered at launch pads along Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir with support of Pakistan army to create disturbances in the State especially in the Valley.

“Kashmir is peacefully on the path of development contrary to the claims of Congress leaders in Parliament that there will be bloodshed in the Valley following scrapping of special Constitutional provisions of the State,’’ Shah said.

In this context, Shah reiterated that not a single bullet has been fired nor a single death was reported in Kashmir after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Instead, he said removal of the two Articles has helped Kashmir forever unite with India and the move was a way to fulfill dream of late Sadar Patel, the first Home Minister of India.

It may be mentioned here that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will become two Union Territories on October 31, the birth anniversary of Patel.

Shah said Sardar Patel united princely States into the Union but Kashmir got left out, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second term, revoked the Articles 370 and 35-A to fulfill the dream (of Patel) by forever uniting Kashmir with India.

Shah went on to say that the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, in Gujarat’s Kevadiya, was a way to set right “70 years of insult of the Iron Man of India”.

“When one views the towering statue of Sardar Patel in Kevadiya, one realizes how the insult meted out to Sardar saheb for 70 years has been returned with interest. Today Statue of Unity has become a spot in the country where the largest number of tourists visit,” he said.

Shah said PM Modi would be visiting the memorial again to administer a pledge of unity.

Heaping praise on the PM for the surgical and air strikes against Pakistan-backed terror camps, the BJP chief said these acts were to avenge jawans who had fallen to terror bullets as well as to protect the country’s borders.

Modi had made the world realize the importance of the “opinion of the Indian Prime Minister”, Shah asserted.

The Prime Minister is expected to make some announcements pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on the day when the State will be bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.