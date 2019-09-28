Shades the Salon adds another feather to crown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Shades the Salon added another feather to its crown by winning most promising makeup and hair styling award during Ravishing Beauty Awards at New Delhi.

The award was received by Directors of Shades the Salon from chief guest of the function, Lara Dutta (former Miss Universe and leading Bollywood celebrity) during an impressive ceremony organized at New Delhi. The function was attended by many famous celebrities of cinema and fashion industry.

Pertinent to mention Shades the Salon is the only salon in Jammu and Kashmir which has been awarded twice by two Bollywood celebrities Miss Raveena Tondon in 2017 and Miss Lara Dutta in 2019.

The award is very prestigious considering the fact that salons from all over the country participated in this event.

Reacting to the achievement of Shades the Salon, Amit Mahajan said we are delighted to be recognized in the field of beauty, particularly in bridal makeup. “It’s always a proud moment when your work is appreciated. Shades the Salon committed to provide world class bridal makeup and also conducted regular training workshop in the region,” he added.