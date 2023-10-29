Dr Romesh Sharma

What is Sex Education: Sex education is a broad term that refers to the process of providing individuals, especially students, with information, knowledge, and skills related to human sexuality, reproductive health, relationships, and sexual behavior. It covers a wide range of topics, including human anatomy, reproductive systems, sexual development, contraception methods, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), pregnancy, childbirth, and aspects of healthy relationships and communication. Broadly speaking it may cover topics like Health and Safety, Relationships and Consent, Gender and Identity, Emotional and Psychological Aspects, Respect for Diversity, Misinformation and Myths, Empowerment, Personal Values and Ethics, Life Skills, Parental Involvement, etc. In short, it is a curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical, and social aspects of sexuality.

Debate about Sex Education

Sex education in Indian schools has been a topic of debate and controversy. Sex education faces opposition from conservative groups, parents, and even some educators who believe that discussing such topics may degrade Indian values and can encourage early sexual activity, promiscuity, sexual experimentation, and irresponsible sexual behavior. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in India does not explicitly mention “sex education” in its official document. However, it does emphasize the importance of comprehensive and holistic education that includes topics related to Sex and reproductive health education as part of a broader well-being curriculum.

Negative Impact of not Imparting Sex education in schools

A recent Bollywood movie” Oh My God 2″ based on the theme of sex education in schools strongly advocated comprehensive education including sex education for students in schools. Not imparting sex education in schools can lead to several negative consequences for students, their health, and society as a whole. Here are some potential harms of neglecting comprehensive sex education:

Lack of Accurate Information: Without proper sex education, students may rely on inaccurate or incomplete information from unreliable sources, such as peers, the internet, or the media. This can lead to misconceptions, myths, and misunderstandings about sexual health and relationships. Studies show children these days attain puberty by age 10 or 11 and experimentation with sex also begins early. However, the absence of good sex education exposes them to more physical and psychological harm.

Emotional and Psychological Consequences: Young people who lack sex education might face emotional and psychological challenges related to body image, self-esteem, and confusion about their own sexuality.

Societal Taboos and Misinformation: Not providing sex education may perpetuate cultural taboos and reluctance to discuss these topics openly, hindering progress toward a more informed and open society.

Child sexual abuse: Lack of proper sex education may lead to sexual abuse of children. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 51,863 cases were reported under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in 2021; of them, 33,348 or 64% were of sexual assault.

Stigmatization and Shame: A lack of open discussions about sexual health and relationships can lead to stigma and shame surrounding these topics. Students may feel uncomfortable seeking information or support when needed.

Gender Inequality and Unhealthy Relationships: Comprehensive sex education includes discussions about consent, healthy relationships, and respect. Without this education, students may struggle to recognize signs of unhealthy relationships or understand the principles of consent.

Ignorance of Consent and Boundaries: Without education about consent and boundaries, students might not understand how to communicate their own boundaries or respect those of others.

Reinforcement of Gender Stereotypes: Lack of sex education can perpetuate traditional gender stereotypes and norms that contribute to unequal power dynamics in relationships.

Limited Decision-Making Skills: A lack of information about reproductive health can lead to poor decision-making when it comes to sexual activity and relationships.

Missed Opportunities for Healthy Development: Comprehensive sex education not only covers reproductive health but also the emotional, social, and mental aspects of healthy development. Without this education, students miss out on holistic personal growth.

Negative Impact on Public Health: A lack of sex education can contribute to public health issues, including the spread of STIs and unintended pregnancies, which can place additional strain on healthcare systems.

Status of Implementation of Sex Education in India : The approach to sex education in India varies widely across different states and educational institutions due to cultural, social, and political factors. While some schools in India have started incorporating sex education into their curriculum, it’s not uniformly implemented across the country. Sex education as a part of the school curriculum is also more biology than sex education. Some Boards, states, and schools have taken steps to introduce comprehensive sex education, while others are more conservative and reluctant to address these topics openly in classrooms. The Indian government has provided guidelines for schools regarding sex education, emphasizing age-appropriate and scientifically accurate content. However, the implementation of these guidelines can vary significantly from state to state. There is no standardized curriculum for sex education in India. This lack of consistency means that the quality and depth of sex education can vary widely.

Conclusion: To increase the likelihood that this generation will make far healthier decisions regarding sex and sexuality, we must begin normalizing dialogues about sexual health and education by linking them to respect, consent, safety, and love. It’s important to note that sex education should be provided in an inclusive and sensitive manner, considering the diverse cultural backgrounds, individual maturity levels, and cognitive development of the students. Promoting a safe environment for questions and discussions is crucial, ensuring that students feel comfortable seeking accurate information. Parents, caregivers, educators, and experts play a vital role in determining the appropriate timing and content of sex education. It’s recommended that schools work in partnership with parents and experts to create a comprehensive and age-appropriate sex education curriculum that addresses the needs and concerns of their students.

(The author is Counselling Psychologist)