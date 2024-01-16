Several Landmines Explode Amid Forest Fire Along LoC In J&K’s Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Jan 16: The forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balakote and Mendhar areas raged for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, causing several landmines along the Line of Control to explode, officials said.

The fire, which broke out in a forest along the LoC in the mountainous area of Poonch district, is spreading, they said.

Several landmines in the Mendhar sector exploded following the forest fire, the officials said.

Personnel of the army and the forest department along with locals are engaged in controlling the fire, they said. (Agencies)