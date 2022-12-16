Several J&K Cong leaders join Rahul in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Several Congress leaders from J&K including Rajnish Sharma, Thakur Manmohan Singh, Pranav Shagotra, Pankaj Dogra, Vinay Gupta, Jahanzaib Sriwal and Arshid Tantrey under the leadership of Vikar Rasool Wani (president J&K PCC) and Raman Bhalla (working president) reached Rajasthan to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra and join Rahul Gandhi.

While interacting with Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rajnish Sharma, being the in-charge of Accommodation Committee of Bharat Jodo Yatra for J&K, updated Rahul on the arrangements being made for the Yatra in J&K.

Sharma also brought into the notice of Rahul, the issues like target killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, restoration of Statehood for J&K, scams in jobs and selection process, cancellation of lists of selected candidates, rising unemployment, soaring inflation, that are being faced by the people of J&K currently.

The J&K Congress leaders congratulated Rahul for undertaking the Yatra and thanked him for the humongous efforts put in by him during the Yatra, which undoubtedly has attracted all sections of the society in the country.

Rahul Gandhi assured J&K leaders to highlight all the issues in his private and public meetings, upon the arrival of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Union Territory.