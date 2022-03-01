Srinagar, March 1: At least 11 people, mostly women, were injured on Tuesday in a gas cylinder explosion at a maternity hospital in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The cylinder exploded near a counter of the maternity and child care hospital at Sherbagh, the officials said. (AGENCIES)
11 injured as gas cylinder explodes at hospital in J&K’s Anantnag
