Several delegations call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: A number of delegations including members of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries(PHDCCI), public representatives, Editor-in-Chief KNS, International Cyclist, Portrait Artist, social activists, houseboat owners on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan and projected their issues and demands.

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries led by its Chairman, Baldev Singh Raina called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of suggestions on measures for revival of J&K Economy.

The delegation also put forth demands pertaining to the extension of date for filing of GST returns and reimbursement claims; inclusion of Rangreth old Airport and Awantipora Airport under UDAAN scheme of Union Ministry of Aviation; implementation of on-grid solar power policy; implementation of National Handicraft and Handloom Program of Union Ministry of Textiles for self-sustained development of Handicraft and Handloom sectors; revival and promotion of Carpet Industry and revival and rehabilitation of silk units keeping in view the potential of employment and exports.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that the UT Government is taking reformative measures in all major economic sectors. He assured them that the suggestions made by them would be looked into meticulously for consideration.

Meanwhile, social activist and political commentator, Emaad Makhdoomi also called on the Lieutenant Governor and discussed social and developmental issues of J&K.

Similarly, Editor in Chief, KNS, Mohammad Aslam apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to the media fraternity in Kashmir.

Later, a four-member delegation from Chadoora, Budgam led by Sarpanch, Gh. Mohidin Paul raised various public-centric issues of the area including the development and widening of Yusmarg-Srinagar road and bringing Nilnag on the tourism map to boost the local economy, besides other developmental works.

A delegation led by SMC, Corporator, Mohammad Aaqib Renzushah called on the Lt Governor and projected several developmental and youth engagement issues, particularly the welfare issues of youth living in Shaher-i-Khaas in Srinagar.

Another delegation led by Social Activist, Ch. Haroon Rashid Khatana from Larno, Kokernag also met the Lt Governor and thanked him for strengthening the democratic setup by conducting DDC and BDC elections to transfer powers to the grass root level.

Similarly, a public delegation from Chittisingh Pora, Anantnag led by Giani S. Rajinder Singh put forth various issues pertaining to the development of the area.

A five-member delegation of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association led by Ab Rashid Kaloo projected various issues with regard to the welfare and development of people associated with the tourism sector.

President, All J&K Youth Society, Sajid Yousuf also called on Lt Governor and raised various social issues.

Meanwhile, International Cyclist, Bilal Ahmad Dar apprised the Lt Governor about several issues pertaining to upgradation of sports infrastructure and provision of sports equipment to the sportspersons.

Similarly, a Portrait Artist, Munir Ali Khan projected the issues related to the promotion of art and painting in Kashmir. He also thanked Lt Governor for taking several welfare measures for the tribal community in J&K.

The Lt Governor listened to the issues and demands put forth by the members of the delegations and assured them to take up their genuine issues for examination and early redressal. He observed that the present dispensation is taking the result oriented measures to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On promotion of sports and art in the UT, the Lt Governor said that the Government is providing handholding to the talented youth of J&K to nurture their skill sets, besides imparting world-class training in sports, art, and other fields.