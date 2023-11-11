Several delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 11: Several delegations today called on Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired), at LG’s Secretariat.

A delegation from Tarchit village led by its Sarpanch Phunchok Nurboo, called on the LG. Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar, was present in the meeting. Phunchok requested the LG for the installation of LiFi service in the village for high-speed internet connectivity. He also requested the installation of a zipline in the village so that pilgrims could visit the village due to the presence of centuries-old caves where Guru Padmasambhava performed meditation.

Phunchok also requested for the promotion of tourism activities in the village. He informed the LG about the building of ice stupas and ice walls for climbing during the winter months which could be major attractions for tourists in the winter.

The LG informed Phunchok that necessary steps will be taken to improve telecommunication connectivity in Ladakh and unconnected villages will be covered by mobile towers.

Meanwhile, a delegation from National Youth Corps (NYC) led by Ajaz Hussain called on the LG. Secretary to the LG, Ravinder Kumar, was present in the meeting. Ajaz apprised the LG of the NYC scheme introduced in the erstwhile state of J&K under which youth were engaged for national building. He informed that more than 100 youth from Ladakh were engaged under the NYC scheme and they are still working in various departments. Ajaz requested enhancement of honorarium along with their regularization.

The LG stated that a committee has been constituted to look into the issues raised by contractual employees and daily wagers. He instructed Ravinder Kumar to inquire about the report submitted by the committee and also to seek legal opinion on the report before necessary actions are taken based on the findings of the committee.

Bano, a Watch and Ward worker at ICDS Centre, also called on the LG. Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Padma Angmo and Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar, were present in the meeting. Bano informed about salary issues and sought the LG’s intervention.

The LG instructed Padma to examine the issue and submit a report.