Seven shops gutted in massive blaze in Ramban

JAMMU: At least seven shops were reduced to ashes in a massive blaze last night in Gandhri village of Ramban district in Jammu division, officials said.

officials saying the fire broke out from one of the shop at around 11 pm on Friday and engulfed other structures in its vicinity.

Reportedly, few gas cylinders also exploded in the fire incident leading to further damage.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Musarrat Zia said the loss assessment teams will rush to the area for examination.

He further said that there have been demands for sanctioning of additional fire tenders adding they shall make an assessment and project the demand soon.