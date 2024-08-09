Seven security personnel killed in militant attack in Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 9: At least seven Pakistani security personnel were killed and 11 others injured when militants affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban attacked a security post in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials here said.

The attack took place in Tirah Valley, a town located on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, they said.

Hafiz Gul Bahadar Group, which formed an alliance with the Tariq Afridi Group known as Tariq Gedar Group — an affiliate of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — in February, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

According to the officials, the militants, in a bid to overtake the Aurakzai Scouts Check post, attacked it and later set it on fire.

Explosives and rocket-propelled grenades were used by the militants in the attack, they said. (PTI)