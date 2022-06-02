Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

JAMMU, June 2: Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,262, officials said here.

Four cases were reported from Jammu district while two cases were detected in Srinagar district, the officials said here.

There are 56 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,452, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus). (AGENCIES)