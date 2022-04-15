Where legislature does not ”speak” and act in many areas where required, our judiciary usually does and that is, for example, in respect of the need of setting up of a mechanism where issues concerning environment are taken up especially how various ways and types of pollution are caused to it. In this connection the Supreme Court of India has duly underlined the importance of setting up of Green Tribunal Benches in every state of the country so that the citizens directly could have access there to bring into the notice of such benches environmental issues. A Bench of the Court recently directed for such an initiative to be taken. It may be noted that the National Green Tribunal is a high powered but specialised judicial body which is adjudicating environmental cases in the country and should not be mistaken to be any less than even the High Courts which means their extended role across the country could lighten the burden of other courts hearing the issues pertaining to environment which can be duly with due expertise adjudicated by the Green Tribunal. We cannot afford to bear any lengthy process of disposing of environmental cases as it is related ultimately to the very survival of people hence expeditious disposal is paramount for which every state having a bench will go a long way in protecting and saving environment.